Passed over for a promotion? Here’s how to recover

Finding out you’ve been passed over for a promotion can come with a host of emotions, from anger to resentment to feeling unappreciated. Yes, it stings. But while your first reaction to being passed over may be to fire off your resume and show your boss what they missed out on, doing so may mean you’ll miss out on an opportunity to use this setback to your advantage.

Deal with your emotions

Resist the urge to act right away and take some time to reflect and cool down. Jacinta Jimenez, psychologist and head of coaching at BetterUp, says giving your emotions space is the best way to ensure you don’t react in a way that can harm you down the road. “Taking a moment to sit with yourself, your feelings, your reactions can allow you to approach the situation from a much more centered place,” she says.

Related: The Harsh Truth Of Being Promoted You Probably Didn’t Think About

Get out of the victim mindset

It’s normal to feel disappointed, but staying in this place of feeling rejected can cause many unhelpful thoughts to enter your mind. You may start to wonder whether you’re good enough. After all, if your manager couldn’t see your value, maybe they are right and you aren’t deserving of the promotion. As you can see, this train of thought can lead to a bad place very quickly.

Get control over your mind by taking inventory of your thoughts and ask yourself if your they’re driven by an emotional reaction or whether they are based in fact. “When we’re feeling the sting of rejection, we aren’t always able to see things clearly,” says Jimenez. This is why it’s even more important to take some time to reflect and not react right away, giving yourself time to get out of this victim mind-set and move toward action.

Ask for feedback

Instead of feeding yourself stories about why you were passed over, the best approach to find out why you didn’t get the job is to be direct and ask for feedback, while being mindful to maintain your professionalism. Keep the feedback directed toward you, and not about the person who was hired for the position you desired. “Be careful not to say something like ‘why did you give someone else that promotion instead of me?,” says Jimenez.

Related: How to deal with these 4 types of changes at work