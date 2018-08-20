An adult film company wants to put users into deepfake porn

AI-powered face-swapping technology made waves last year when it was used to insert actresses like Daisy Ridley and Gal Gadot in pornographic clips. Experts have called out these so-called “deepfake” videos and ones like them as non-consensual and an invasion of privacy , and raised concerns about a new era of revenge porn against exes or classmates. Now an adult film company wants to use similar tech to offer custom—and consensual—deepfakes.

Naughty America debuted a new product today with VR footage of two actresses getting their faces blended with a third. The clip—which is definitely NSFW—is nearly seamless, with only occasional flashes of the hallmark tells of these types of edits, like flattened features and hard edges. (Disclosure: I interned as a writer for a now-defunct news site at Naughty America for a year during college.)

The tool can do more than blend faces. Individuals or couples could be inserted into a scene with their favorite actress or actor. People with physical limitations could place themselves in sexual situations that would be impossible in real life. While some porn companies have come out against non-consensual deepfakes, Andreas Hronopoulos, the CEO of Naughty America, said the tech has a lot of potential for the industry and shouldn’t be discounted–provided the clips are used for personal satisfaction, not someone else’s humiliation.

“Deepfakes don’t hurt people, people using deepfakes hurt people,” Hronopoulos said.

Those interested in becoming AI-powered porn stars can contact Naughty America with an idea for a video, either using previous footage or a concept for a new scene. The potential stars will need to provide a lot of data, like photos of their faces or bodies or whatever they want in the video.

To ensure the clips are consensual, Naughty America’s legal department will also get involved to make sure everything is on the up and up, including clearing it with the actors involved. Finally, a team at Naughty America working with outside AI researchers will make the video.

Naughty America is also offering different computer vision technology to swap out the location of a clip. The custom videos could cost hundreds of dollars for simple background edits, to thousands for more complicated changes.