Understand these 3 things before you go into a negotiation

Contract and salary negotiations make a lot of us uncomfortable, to the point that we often sign the first deal we’re offered. Some of us never negotiate the terms of our employment at all. (Guilty as charged.)

But we live in a world that isn’t fair. In most instances, if we don’t ask, we don’t get. Here’s how to get past that fear and put yourself in the best position possible, whether you’re negotiating a job offer, raise, or higher fee for your services.

Understand positional and integrative negotiation

According to Alex LoCasto, an attorney who focuses on on business litigation and dispute resolution, most negotiations fall into two categories. She explains, “There are two types of negotiation: distributive, aka positional, and integrative, aka interest-based. Positional is a win-lose mentality–there is one pizza, and we are splitting it. Interest-based is a win-win mentality–there is one pizza, and we are enlarging it. People tend to engage in positional negotiation, especially if they are on opposite sides of an issue. However, using an interest-based approach increases the chance of success for both sides.”

The key in interest-based negotiation is identifying the other side’s interests. For example, two little girls are fighting over an orange. If their mom cuts the orange in half and gives half to each little girl, she would be using a distributive approach. But the mom decides to ask each little girl why she wants the whole orange. Girl A tells the mom that she just loves oranges and she wants to eat it. Girl B says she wants the orange peel to use in baking some cookies. The mom gives the whole orange to Girl A, Girl B gets the whole orange peel, and both girls are happy.

By simply asking the girls why they wanted the orange, the mom was able to ascertain each girl’s respective interests and realize that their interests did not conflict.

Look beyond the salary number

Remember, not all negotiation is money. When you receive a job offer, think about other factors like working from home or public relations support–such as having your company pitch speaking opportunities on your behalf. If your salary didn’t hit the range you wanted, ask if there is room for commission or benchmarks you can hit to receive bonuses along the way.