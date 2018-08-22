Netflix’s recommendations suck–but it’s not too late to fix them

This past weekend, Netflix made a bold move: It deleted all of its user reviews. Thousands of critiques, accumulated over the last decade and intended to help you make informed decisions, were gone in an instant. In doing so, Netflix completely eliminated any remaining trace of useful content discovery, embracing a smart recommendation algorithm that doesn’t seem very smart at all. Netflix’s user experience team seems to have forgotten the users. Yet it’s not too late to fix things.

If you use Netflix, you’re probably familiar with the “smart” recommendations of this system. It thinks I should watch its abysmal series Insatiable because I previously watched Ozark. It thinks the movie Inferno is a “98% match” because I watched one scene from Star Wars: Rogue One. This machine guessing game has turned my Netflix home screen–allegedly the site’s prime method for content discovery–into a mosaic of titles that I emphatically don’t want to watch. Every time I tried to follow any of its obscure suggestions, I find myself turning it off after 20 minutes. Which apparently triggers more recommendations of things that I don’t want to watch.

I don’t care how efficient the company says the algorithm is–from my personal experience, it doesn’t work. A machine can never fully replace personal taste and exploration based on human interaction.

At the same time, the company is testing ads for its own series, which will appear while you’re binge-watching another series. It’s a move that has the faint smell of desperation: As its subscription level reaches a plateau, Netflix needs to keep increasing engagement with the platform’s original content. Content that, on average, is perceived as mediocre by critics and public alike. It also suggests some envy of YouTube’s “rabbit hole”–a well-known time-warp effect that traps users in hours-long strings of recommended related clips. Whatever the reasons, Netflix is rapidly changing its platform to get more Netflix content in front of us–and removing any way for users to voice their opinions.

It wasn’t always like this. Netflix was once centered around the experience of users, rather than its original programming, with reviews and star ratings that users could see before deciding what to watch. The ratings didn’t influence Netflix’s recommendation engine, but they provided important information to other users. Netflix also used to allowed you to create lists to share with your friends and, in 2013, introduced a simple way to share titles with your Facebook friends (which also no longer exists). User reviews, meanwhile, were available in the “Details” tab on each title page. Netflix has argued that it axed the reviews because people weren’t using them–which is hardly surprising since the company was hiding them three clicks away.

Despite cutting human recommendations from its app, the new content I watch on Netflix still always comes recommended from friends or critics that I trust. That’s how I got into Cocaine Coast and A Very Secret Service. Just today, talking to my colleagues, I discovered three new highly rated series that were never shown to me in any of Netflix’s recommendations. In fact, Netflix only shows these titles as 67% matches. An informal poll among friends paints a similar picture: Netflix’s recommendations are usually secondary to the recommendations of actual people.

There are even user-built tools designed to discover content on Netflix–third-party tools that search for and surface series based on user-determined criteria. Meanwhile, many entertainment sites publish a new “What’s New on Netflix This Month” article each month, along with what’s disappearing.