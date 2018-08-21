Google’s Assistant is here to give you a break from the horrible news cycle

These days, you can’t turn on–or scroll through–the news without hearing about horrible things, whether it’s U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest scandal or accounts of children abused in ICE facilities or the apocalyptic floods in India.

Sometimes you just want to hear about something good for a change.

Starting today, the Google Assistant will give those of us tired of the brutal news cycle a break. If you’re a user in the U.S., you can say, “Hey Google, tell me something good,” and the digital assistant will regale you with inspirational pieces of news, like how Georgia State University is using data to help more students graduate or how beekeepers in Detroit are bringing back the local bee populace. They’re all meant to be feel-good stories that show how people are solving problems and making the world better.

The feature, called “Good News,” began as an experiment from Google Creative Lab and remains an experimental feature for the time being. But unlike other ways Google feeds you news, these stories were curated by humans, not algorithms. All of Good News’s stories come from a variety of media sources and were chosen by the Solutions Journalism Network, a nonprofit that advocates for more reporting on actual fixes to social problems.

Good News will be available anywhere the Google Assistant lives.