The secret weapon that could help decide the messaging wars

“It’s a rough neighborhood,” says Ofir Eyal, Viber’s VP of product. “We’re providing a service which is free. Nowadays most users have more than one messaging app on their phone. At any given moment, our worst competitor is a tap away. The barrier to move to a different app practically doesn’t exist.”

When the Japanese e-commerce company Ratuken acquired the Cyprus-based app for $900 million in 2014, the company had 200 million users without spending a dime on marketing. Since then, the app has ballooned to more than 1 billion registered users. But how does it continue to grow in new markets when faced with such entrenched competition? Rather than making assumptions, Viber is shaping its product around the way its users actually act.

“Without [data] it would be like fighting with sticks and stones when the other guys have machine guns,” Eyal says. “If we’re competing with giants and companies where data is their bread and butter–like Facebook, which has built its entire enterprise based on data–if a company like Viber wants to compete, you can’t not look at data.”

Since 2015, Eyal and his team have used data about how people act within the app to test and verify their assumptions about the app’s user experience and interface design instead of making decisions based on hunches. In the process, they’ve increased the total amount of messaging on their platform by 15%. Here’s how they did it.

A faster way to group chat

One way to increase usage of your app? Figure out what kinds of actions your most active users take, and then convince everyone else to do the same. Eyal and his team guessed that some of the most active people on Viber were those that created group chats, and then used data analytics to prove that their hunch was correct. Then came the bigger challenge: How do you convince users to create more groups?

The team learned that most of the people who were creating groups were coming from one-on-one chat screens. When they realized that the current method for creating a group was buried in the app’s main menu and required quite a few taps, they changed the interface so that users could simply add more people to an existing one-on-one chat directly from that screen–effectively transforming it into a group. This tiny UX tweak increased group chat creation by 10%.