Google is getting ready to open its first retail store

The company is reportedly close to finalizing a lease on a 14,000-square-foot property in Chicago, reports AdAge. The store will be located in Chicago’s Fulton Market district and will be a permanent venue. Google has previously opened pop-up stores in other cities, but those have all been temporary. In 2015, Google was reportedly set to open a store in New York City but abandoned those plans for unknown reasons.
Opening a store now makes much more sense, as Google has a host of hardware offerings, including devices such as Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, Google Home speakers, Nest home devices, and Daydream VR headsets. If Google does open its first permanent retail store, it would join the ranks of other tech giants–including Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft–that have their own retail stores.