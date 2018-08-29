Asking these interview questions forces people to give you honest answers

When you ask someone a question, you want a truthful answer. Unfortunately, that’s not always what you get, especially in a job interview where a candidate is trying to look good. It’s possible to get a person to share less than perfect details, however, if you properly phrase your question, says Eric VanEpps, an assistant professor of marketing at the University of Utah’s David Eccles School of Business .

Working with researchers from Harvard Kennedy School, Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, and the Wharton School, VanEpps examined at the relationship between questions and information disclosure. The team’s study, which was published in Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes, found that job candidates are more likely to reveal undesirable information when they’re asked a question that’s phrased to presuppose problematic behavior.

“Asking questions that presume the problem makes it harder for the interviewee to be dishonest,” says VanEpps.

For example, instead of asking, “Do you ever use work time for personal email or social media?” or “Have you used a sick day when you weren’t actually sick?” VanEpps suggests phrasing your question with the negative assumption.

“‘You’ve used a sick day when you weren’t sick, right? Or ‘You use work time for personal email, right?’ ” he says. “Someone is more likely to answer, ‘Well, yeah, I do.’ The phrasing conveys that we understand you might do this and want to know.”

When phrased in the opposite way–“You don’t ever use work time for social, do you?”–candidates were less likely to indicate that they have, says VanEpps. And the least effective phrasing to get the truth is asking a general question, such as, “How do you use your time at work?”