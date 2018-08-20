Pepsi is buying SodaStream for $3.2 billion

PepsiCo has announced its plans to acquire SodaStream, the at-home carbonated drink maker, for $3.2 billion, reports the Financial Times. SodaStream’s product allows people to make their own fizzy drinks at home, adding carbonation to drinks like flavored water and fruit drinks. Such carbonated drinks often mimic the taste and consistency of store-bought, more sugary drinks–like Pepsi. The acquisition signals Pepsi’s awareness that more people are shunning traditional soda drinks for healthier offerings. The $3.2 billion purchase price means Pepsi will pay $144 per SodaStream share–a 32% premium over its 30-day volume-weighted average price.