4 takeaways from Jack Dorsey’s CNN interview

The Twitter CEO gave a wide-ranging interview to CNN’s Brian Stelter on Sunday. In it, Dorsey discussed everything from politics to freedom of speech to people’s growing fear of Big Tech. Here’s what Dorsey had to say about:
- People’s growing fear of tech giants: “We realize that more and more people have fear of companies like ours,” Dorsey said, citing the “perceived power that companies like ours have over how they live and even think every single day.” Though Dorsey admitted, “I don’t feel as powerful as they think [we are],” he said he understands the sentiment.
- Accusations of shadow banning conservative voices: “I think the real question behind the question is, are we doing something according to political ideology or viewpoints? We are not. Period. We do not look at content with regards to political viewpoint or ideology. We look at behavior.”
- Twitter’s political leanings: “We need to constantly show that we are not adding our own bias, which I fully admit is left, is more left-leaning. And I think it’s important to articulate our bias, and to share it with people so that people understand us, but we need to remove all bias from how we act, and our policies, and our enforcement.”
- Suspending Alex Jones’s account instead of banning him: “As we receive reports we take action, and there are varying degrees of enforcement action, starting with warnings to temporary suspensions, which the accounts are now in. We have evidence that shows that temporary suspensions, temporary lockouts will change behavior. It will change people’s approach . . . I’m not naïve enough to believe that it’s going to change it for everyone, but it’s worth a shot.”
