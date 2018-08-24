This startup is convincing companies to pay for childcare

It’s not hard to imagine why. Becoming a parent still affects women more than it does men: A Pew study found that in 54% of households with two working parents, the mother still does more when it comes to childcare. Many workplaces still don’t have paternity leave, and even when they do, men are often discouraged from taking it. And according to a recent Care.com survey, one-third of American families spend at least 20% of their annual household income on childcare (and in many states it’s much higher). In fact, the cost of childcare is so high in some places that it comes close to or exceeds women’s salaries, and they end up quitting their jobs.

Kasey Edwards, the cofounder and CEO of childcare startup Helpr, which launched two years ago, saw countless friends facing down tough decisions as they considered having a child. So last summer, Helpr—which provides on-demand screened babysitters—started partnering with companies to make Helpr’s childcare services available to employees at a subsidized rate. “There’s a real business case here for the employer,” Edwards says. “Can we get them to contribute to the cost of care and really change the game for families?”

Making childcare part of employee benefits

Edwards says Helpr is unique in that it vets all of its sitters and works directly with them. (A platform like Care.com, she says, is more work for parents, in terms of vetting and communicating with sitters.) Part of Helpr’s ambition is also to forge community for the childcare providers. But its key differentiator is that Helpr is trying to sell companies on assisting with childcare much like they do with health insurance or parental leave. “Childcare as a benefit is our business,” Edwards says.

When companies partner with Helpr, they can help employees subsidize childcare costs, bringing down the cost of a sitter to about $3 to $6 an hour for the parent. A Helpr sitter would usually cost parents about $16-$22 on average per hour, Edwards says, but part of that is subsidized by the company in question. (The Care.com survey reports that in the U.S., average weekly costs for an infant are about $211 for daycare and $580 for a nanny; Edwards claims that even companies with on-site childcare don’t necessarily provide it free of charge.) Helpr already counts among its partners companies like Snap, Bird, Vice, and Rubicon Global.

