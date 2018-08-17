Amazon is working on a recorder for live TV

TiVo dominates the current market for recording live TV, but Amazon is reportedly now working on a new device of its own.

A source told Bloomberg that the device, internally dubbed “Frank,” would connect to Amazon’s Fire TV boxes. Fire TV can currently stream programming from Amazon Channels, but it hasn’t been possible to store video locally. Bloomberg reports:

Users will be able to record live TV and stream the video to a smartphone so it can be watched later. That functionality is similar to offerings from TiVo and Dish Network Corp.’s Slingbox. Amazon hasn’t made a final decision on rolling out the streaming feature, the person said, noting that the plans could either be canceled or delayed.

The company is developing the DVR in its Lab 126 R&D center, which also designed the Echo speaker and is reportedly working on Project Vesta, a domestic robot.