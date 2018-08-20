Why this restaurateur believes that people are the key to success

At some point you just have to jump off the cliff. You can prepare forever and never be 100% ready, and at a certain point you just need to take the plunge. The lightbulb moment is taking that step beyond the point of no return, and that’s when it all came together for us with The Meatball Shop.

The biggest lesson learned in the first year of operations

Every single detail matters. In the early days, it is your passion that’s driving the business, the energy you put in during that first year is laying the foundation for the longevity of the business.

How our operations have evolved since then

Every time we’ve expanded we’ve had to evolve the operations, systems and processes, and so on. The only thing that hasn’t changed since the beginning is our culture and our core beliefs.

The ‘special sauce’ for success in my business

The people are everything–select them well, train them well, treat them well, hold them accountable and you win.

The skills I have developed as an entrepreneur that weren’t always natural to me

Management systems and processes, and the discipline to document and build as I go.

How I decided to make the transition from chef to restaurateur

“Chef” was never really in the cards for me, I needed to own my own place. Some of us just aren’t built to work for other folks.