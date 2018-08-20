GoFundMe is making it easy to help Dreamers

Philanthropic crowdfunding giant GoFundMe has launched a central hub for donors to support Dreamers. The effort is designed to help pay for the cost of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) renewals, which must happen every two years and cost $495 per person in application fees.

The program grants a stay of deportation to the children of immigrants who came to the United States when they were under 16. But the program, which exists via an executive order issued during the Obama administration, has been under fire from President Trump, who in September 2017 instigated a plan to dismantle it and deport everyone.

Trump’s deportation order was scheduled to take effect in March but has been delayed by a series of lawsuits involving the states of California (and University of California), Maine, Maryland, and Minnesota. At the same time, an initial verdict by a U.S. District judge in California mandated that the government continue allowing DACA participants to apply for renewals, although no new applicants are currently accepted. That decision will likely be appealed at the Supreme Court, but it would be at least several more months before the case could be heard.

In the meantime, about 800,000 people are now considered Dreamers, meaning they were under the age of 16 when they originally arrived here, are enrolled in school or have already achieved a high school degree or GED, and have no criminal record. And they have the recurring government fees, plus whatever additional costs that mount if Dreamers have consulted lawyers about their status.

If there’s not a specific Dreamer you want to help, you can now visit the hub and give to a universal fund that will be distributed by the Direct Impact Fund, an independent nonprofit that GoFundMe works with the ensure funding is equitably managed. Currently, the hub has over 200 campaigns, and new ones are being considered in the order they are added. Prior to this launch, the company says that “tens of thousands” of people had donated more than $200,000 to various campaigns, according to a press release.

The hub was designed in partnership with FWD.us, a nonprofit made up of tech and business leaders seeking immigration and criminal justice reforms, which supports the Informed Immigrant initiative to help Dreamers better understand their status and how to maintain it.

GoFundMe CEO Rob Solomon has been particularly supportive of the obviously politicized issue. In a blog post announcing the effort, he called immigrants “the lifeblood of this country” adding that America is stronger because of “past generations who arrived on our shores in search of a better life, and we grow stronger with the contributions of the next generation of immigrants.”