Burnt out at work or need a new job? Here’s how to tell

It’s Sunday night and you’re dreading work. Again. You’d rather go to your gyno for a pap smear than head to the office in the morning. You’re thinking about starting to look for a new job. But before you do that, it’s important to consider if you might simply be overworked.

Sometimes it’s hard to tell whether you’re just overworked or if it’s time to look for a new job. When you’re dreading Mondays, it can be difficult to figure out exactly why. The good news is there are some telltale signs that will help you unravel what’s going on. Here are four questions to ask yourself that will give you a clearer perspective.

How do you feel after taking a mini break?

You’ve just come back to work after taking a four-day weekend to really relax and unwind. You finally took some time to dig into that book that’s been sitting on your coffee table for months. You caught up on some much-needed sleep, and had a fabulous time catching up with your girlfriends at brunch.

If you feel better once you’ve had some time away to recharge–if it relieves even the tiniest bit of stress–you’re probably just overworked.

If you come back from a few days away and you don’t feel any different–nothing’s changed and you’re still feeling angsty about work–it probably means you’re in the wrong job and it’s time to start looking for something new.

Related: The difference between routine burnout and something serious

What is your outlook?

If you’ve been feeling irritated, impatient and annoyed by lots of little things–things that wouldn’t normally get under your skin–it’s likely a straightforward case of overwork. The same is true if you’ve been feeling disconnected from your co-workers because the huge stack in your inbox continues to demand more and more of your time.