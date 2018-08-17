The ultimate “Thanksgiving in the Trump era” movie is coming soon

Who: Writer/director/star Ike Barinholtz, along with Tiffany Hadish, Carrie Brownstein, and Jon Cho.

Why we care: Sharing a Thanksgiving meal with one’s ideological foes has always been an awkward experience fraught with tension. In the last two years, however, it has become a Sisyphean gauntlet of nightmares. With his new film, The Oath, comedy star Ike Barinholtz has found a way to channel the fallout from these singularly polarized times into a cathartic laugh-fest.

Barinholtz, last seen in the spring hit Blockers, makes his writing and directing debut with this film, set during a year in which the government demands citizens sign a “patriots oath” by the day after Thanksgiving. It’s a move that seems designed expressly for the purpose of plunging families even deeper into their annual drama–and it’s a move in keeping with the general vibe in 2018.

Watch the full trailer below.