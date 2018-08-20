Ask these 4 questions before hiring a remote worker

With the U.S. labor force hovering near full employment , companies across the country are facing increasingly fierce competition for top talent. For skilled workers, it’s a job-seeker’s market. This means that employers need to do more than just post job listings, and think about putting incentives in place to attract the best talent.

One way that employers are doing this is by opening their pool to remote candidates. To many job-seekers, it’s a perk, and it also allows a company to broaden their talent search beyond their immediate geography.

I’ve spent the last 10 years working with remote teams, and for eight of those years, that involved managing people across many different time zones. Sure, remote systems don’t work for every person or team, but in my experience, companies have a lot to gain by implementing a remote work policy. In addition to attracting more candidates, you can also use time zones to your advantage to move projects forward around the clock and offer better work/life balance to your employees.

But to reap the benefits, companies need to be prepared to adjust their systems and practices and set up remote workers for success. In my experience, asking these four questions before you hire a remote employee can go a long way.

1) Is this position well-suited to remote work?

Even in the age of Slack and Google documents–some roles just don’t work well remotely. For example, if you’re hiring an office manager or administrator, they should probably be present in the office. You need to ask yourself this before you even start considering candidates–because if it turns out that being remote is a hindrance to their role, you’ll probably face expensive and time-consuming problems down the line.

Related: How these remote workers convince their bosses and clients they can work anywhere

2) Can this candidate be effective in a remote setting?

Not everyone can be a remote worker. For starters, someone who isn’t a proactive communicator or needs constant social interaction to thrive can really struggle in this kind of setup. When you’re evaluating candidates, you need to understand if their work habits fit the needs of a remote role. This is a little tricky, but having a consistent interview plan can make all the difference, mainly when hiring for a technical remote position.