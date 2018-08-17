A street artist is using Facebook’s ads against itself

The artist who goes by the name of Protest Pencil has been altering Facebook’s “not our friend” ads in London, reports Business Insider . The ads have appeared at bus stops for months and are Facebook’s way of addressing the fake news and data-sharing scandals that have rocked the company recently. But Protest Pencil isn’t having this PR stunt.

The artist has been altering the ads, adding or replacing text to show Facebook and its business practices in a negative light. In one ad, Protest Pencil added to the “Fake news is not our friend” message, stating “it’s a great revenue source.”

In another ad where Facebook states “Data misuse is not our friend,” the artists added “it’s out business model.”

Facebook has yet to comment on the reinterpretation of its work.