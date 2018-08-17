Google is said to be looking to launch a smart display

The new product would take on Amazon’s Echo Show in the increasingly crowded smart speaker market. While Google’s Home device currently competes with Amazon’s Echo smart speakers, Google doesn’t currently have a smart speaker with a built-in display as the Echo Show has. But that will change later this year, according to a report from Nikkei. While Google’s new smart display would still rely on voice commands as the primary means of interaction, it would also allow users to view maps and directions and watch YouTube videos. As one source told Nikkei: “Google targets to ship some 3 million units for the first batch of the new model of smart speaker that comes with a screen. It’s an aggressive plan.”