This is how successful CEOs spend their time

Time is everyone’s most valuable resource. You can find ways to get more money and more manpower, but it’s impossible to add hours to a day or reclaim them once they’ve been spent. While we all have the same hours in a day, CEOs often have the most demands on theirs, and how they use their time is one of the most important decisions they can make, says Nitin Nohria , dean of Harvard Business School .

“CEOs are accountable for all the work of their organizations,” he says. “Their life is endless meetings and a barrage of email. In a workshop we do with newly appointed CEOs, many say they are overwhelmed by managing the job. They say, ‘I used to have a big job, but in the job of CEO, the demands on my time seem to have grown 100 fold. Everybody wants a piece of my time.’ If CEOs don’t create a strong agenda, they can easily feel like the world is driving them instead of being in control.”

Nohria and Harvard Business School professor Michael Porter tracked the daily activities of CEOs at 27 billion-dollar companies for 13 weeks to discover their time-management practices, and the results were published in Harvard Business Review. They found that the average CEO works 9.7 hours per weekday, 3.9 hours per weekend day, and 2.4 hours per vacation day. Forty-seven percent of a CEO’s work is done at the company headquarters, while the rest is conducted while visiting other company locations, meeting external constituencies, commuting, traveling, and at home.

How those hours were allocated was crucial to their own effectiveness as well as the performance of their companies. These are the areas that have the most impact.

Agendas

On average, CEOs spend 43% of their time on activities that furthered their agendas, while 36% was spent in a reactive mode, handling issues as they unfold.

“A CEO’s life is being driven by set of priorities or by strategic imperatives of company,” says Nohria. “We learned CEO time is event drive as much as it is agenda driven. CEOs have to be so structured with their time.”

CEOs spend 28% of their work time alone, but 59% of that is fragmented into blocks of an hour or less. To have time to prepare or do strategic work, CEOs need to claim larger blocks of time away from the office.