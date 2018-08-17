“Crazy Rich Asians” is, indeed, Asian enough for us

Crazy Rich Asians is the first Hollywood film to feature an all-Asian cast in 25 years. As our Fast Company colleague Joe Berkowitz recently wrote , the film, much like Black Panther, is something of “a litmus test for whether audiences will come out for a film created across-the-board by Asian Americans, and with a culturally reflective storyline.” The response so far has been largely positive. The film scored 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, grossed $5 million on its opening day, and is reportedly on track to make more than $25 million this weekend.

But some critics have argued that the film–an adaptation of Kevin Kwan’s bestselling novel by the same name–is not an accurate representation of Singapore and Asian culture, nor does it do enough to improve diversity in Hollywood. As Asian women, we acknowledge and agree that Crazy Rich Asian presents a very narrow, exaggerated sliver of a specific type of Asian experience. It’s also funny, touching, and a visual feast. We believe criticizing the film or the cast for not being “Asian” enough is unproductive and potentially harmful to those voices that Crazy Rich Asians didn’t represent. Here’s why.

“You can’t just force characters that don’t fit into the storyline.”

Crazy Rich Asians is over-the-top, and mostly showcases the opulent upper crust of Singapore. But the storyline centers on an extremely wealthy Singaporean family and their attitudes towards a Chinese American who might be marrying into their clan. So, of course, the movie focuses on representing their specific experience. You can’t just force characters that don’t fit into the storyline.

Yes, the fact that South Asians and Southeast Asians are portrayed as domestic helpers and security guards is unfair and not wholly representative of Asia or Singapore. I’m of Indonesian heritage, and this stereotype infuriates me. I agree that we still have a lot of work to do when it comes to bridging class and racial divide among Asians, and this film arguably doesn’t do that.

But here’s what this film does do (at least for this Indonesian-born journalist who grew up in New Zealand and now lives in the U.S.): It portrays Asian and Asian American characters as complex, flawed human beings with their own unique stories to tell–stories that are worthy of screen time and for the most part, not relegated to some stupid stereotype Hollywood has generally imposed on Asian characters. I would love to see more representation of strong South Asian and Southeast Asians characters who are not cooks, helpers, and drivers. But I know that we’re not going to get there by criticizing the “Asian-ness” of a movie like this. That devalues the story the film is trying to tell and suggests a certain kind of Asian experience isn’t worth exploring. To get Hollywood to tell stories that encompass more than one Asian perspective requires us to show them that we’re hungry for those stories to be told, which really means giving them financial incentive. That starts with supporting a movie like Crazy Rich Asians. –Anisa Purbasari Horton

“Isn’t this exactly the experience of being Asian American?”

Midway through Crazy Rich Asians, Michelle Yeoh–who plays the disapproving mother of Constance Wu’s love interest and would-be husband–tells Wu’s character, “You will never be enough.” She may as well be speaking for the audience.

This is a movie that, in so many ways, is decidedly Asian. When Nick Young brings his girlfriend home to meet his family, aunties gossip about how he’s ready to propose. A key scene between his mother and Wu’s character, Rachel Chu, takes place over a game of Mahjong (with Nick noticeably missing). Rachel is an econ professor who seamlessly code-switches from English to Chinese.