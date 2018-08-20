This Peloton of rowing lets you cruise the Charles

Connected home fitness equipment goes way beyond the Peloton bike. The booming subsector now sees treadmills , dumbbells, and in the latest iteration, rowing machines.

Crew by True Rowing takes the experience of gripping oars and delivers it via a connected device, albeit with a twist. Instead of the traditional streaming class format from a studio, the startup broadcasts live from Boston’s famed Charles River, bringing the experience of open water to a user’s dry living room.

The classes are taught by none other than members of the United States National Rowing team as they train for upcoming competitions. The unpredictability makes for exciting live classes, says Bruce Smith, CEO of Cambridge, Mass.-based True Rowing: “There’s all kinds of stuff that happens out in the water.”

Smith, a former national team coach, was inspired to bring the connected environment to rowing after seeing the phenomenal success of Peloton. The bike-maker recently raised $550 million in new financing and is now valued at $4 billion.

“Rowing clubs are great but they require a lot of infrastructure,” concedes Smith, who saw the value of offering a more accessible solution. “Peloton has done such a great job establishing the fact that at-home fitness is a huge segment that people really want.”

The global fitness equipment market is estimated to hit $14 billion, according to Global Market Insights. As Americans put a further premium on health, the segment is expected to see 5%+ growth.