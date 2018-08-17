NBA star Andre Iguodala is turning more players into tech investors

Long known as one of basketball’s smartest players, and savviest technology investors , Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala is pioneering a new kind of assist–bringing his brotherhood of teammates and fellow athletes along as part of syndicates investing tech companies.

When Iguodala, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP, was taking his initial serious steps as a tech investor several years ago, Andreessen Horowitz partner Jeff Jordan became one of his first mentors, making introductions throughout Silicon Valley and helping him understand how to focus on the companies in which he was best suited to put his money.

That was in 2013. Last year, Iguodala’s reputation as an investor, along with his eagerness to share his expertise with teammates and other athletes, landed him, teammate and two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry, and Iguodala’s business partner Rudy Cline-Thomas on the cover of Bloomberg Businessweek as “The Silicon Valley Warriors.”

That’s why more than a dozen NBA players and other athletes came together at Bloomberg’s San Francisco bureau earlier this week for the second-annual Players Technology Summit–a daylong event put together by Iguodala and Cline-Thomas, among others, featuring panels with CEOs, VCs, athletes, and others, as well as top-tier networking for those ballers interested in investing in tech. The highlight of the summit was a keynote with Kevin Durant, the Warriors superstar and two-time NBA Finals MVP, himself known for his tech investments.

Midway through the day, the 34-year-old Iguodala stepped onto the stage with Jordan for a one-on-one talk titled “From CEO to Investor.” Iguodala played the role of interviewer, peppering Jordan with questions about his progression from tech executive to A-list investor. But just a couple minutes into the conversation, Jordan acknowledged Iguodala’s own progression when asked to identify some players who have gotten tech investing right: “You’re a best practice,” Jordan said of his former protege. “The student and the teacher thing has switched.”

Iguodala’s motivation for educating fellow athletes is to help them have more agency in taking control of their fortunes, while also giving them tools to avoid the kinds of riches-to-rags fates that befell stars like Antoine Walker, who earned more than $100 million in his career and then filed for bankruptcy, or Gilbert Arenas, who blew through all of his nearly $200 million in NBA earnings and endorsements.