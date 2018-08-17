Singapore Airlines has a plan to keep your kids occupied on super-long flights

If you purchased a ticket on a Singapore Airlines flight from New York to Singapore (one of the world’s longest commercial flights , clocking in at 18 hours and 45 minutes), you may be wondering how to keep the kids entertained.

This may be the answer: Children’s app developer Toca Boca has teamed up with Singapore Airlines to make in-flight entertainment a little more fun. Passengers flying on select Singapore Airlines flights can now spend hours playing free games from Toca Boca and its sister company, Sago Mini—including Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Builders, Toca Life: Town, Sago Mini Babies, and, appropriately enough, Sago Mini Planes.

Toca Boca is the developer behind such hits as Toca Hair Salon and Toca Kitchen, where you get to make monsters eat their vegetables. The company and Singapore Airlines hope free access to fun apps will make your flight fly right by—at least for the first eight hours or so. No promises after that.