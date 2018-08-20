Facebook and NYU believe AI can make MRIs way, way faster

If you’ve ever had an MRI, you know it can be a long, drawn-out, and very loud process. Given that you wouldn’t even be having an MRI unless you and your doctors were concerned about something, it can be stressful–not to mention claustrophobic–to be jammed into the machine’s chamber for up to an hour.

That’s why scientists at Facebook AI Research (FAIR) and the New York University School of Medicine have been developing technology that could help make MRIs as much as 10 times faster than is currently possible. Beyond that, they say the effort could result in the diagnostic technology being available to many more people, and it could eventually replace X-ray and CT machines in some cases, potentially allowing patients to avoid being subjected to radiation. It’s not clear how long it could take for the research to be implemented in hospitals.

For Facebook, this project has nothing to do with its bottom-line business or even its mission of connecting the world. It’s just about extending the capabilities of AI. The company has performed numerous research projects with third-party groups, particularly relating to AI, but this is the first time that such a project has aspired to solve a problem with such a large societal impact and been grounded in something tangible.

“In FAIR, our mission is to explore the scientific problems of AI, both fundamental and practical,” said FAIR scientists and project lead Larry Zitnick. “But we can’t do this alone, which is why we publish, open source, and often collaborate with others. The FastMRI project is unique in that it forces us to explore image understanding in novel ways, and partnering with NYU offers a tangible path to bettering society.”

In a blog post about the research project, Zitnick and Dan Sodickson and Michael Recht from the NYU School of Medicine wrote about the pros and cons of MRI technology. It produces imagery that captures imagery of much higher degrees of detail in soft tissue areas like organs and blood vessels than imaging systems like X-rays or CT scans. But it comes with the downside of being far slower.

Many people, of course, will put up with the slow procedure because of the diagnostic capability, but the blog’s authors write that MRIs can be particularly challenging for children or those who suffer from claustrophobia or pain from lying down. Further, they write, many rural areas and countries with limited resources often have shortages of MRI machines. They hope their work can result in a vast increase in the number of people who can benefit from the technology.

The reason MRI scans take so long, Zitnick, Sodickson, and Recht argue, is that the machines work slowly at collecting raw data in numerous sequential views and then converting those data to the kind of images of people’s internal body structures that are useful for doctors. The larger the body area that is being scanned, the longer an MRI will take, which explains why they vary in time from 15 minutes to more than an hour.