Celebrate the Queen of Soul with our Aretha Franklin playlist

Aretha Franklin was, and forever will be, one of the most influential and celebrated singers of all time. Her passing has left a hole in music that no artist can replace. Over the course of five decades, the Queen of Soul rightfully earned that title, winning 18 Grammys, selling more than 75 million records, being the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and sitting atop Rolling Stone‘s “100 Greatest Singers” list.

Franklin’s résumé of achievements is as extensive as her catalogue of hits. It’s almost impossible to boil down such an unparalleled career into any “best of” lists, but hopefully these 10 standouts will spark a listening binge for an artist that can’t be matched.

Check out our playlist below and on Spotify.

“(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman”

“Think”

“Baby I Love You”

“Skylark”

“Bridge over Troubled Water”

“Until You Come Back to Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do)”

“Something He Can Feel”

“Amazing Grace”

“Today I Sing the Blues”

“Respect”