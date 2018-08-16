Watch: Your iPhone is definitely not spying on you, Jimmy Kimmel claims

Apple claims that it purposely designs its products to collect as little data as possible , but if you don’t find this claim reassuring, you’re not alone. “That’s like if your neighbor knocks on the bathroom window and says I haven’t been watching you,” Jimmy Kimmel said on Wednesday night’s episode of his late night show.

Apple recently released a statement swearing that it is not eavesdropping on your conversations. The tech company’s statement came in response to a letter from members of the House’s Energy and Commerce Committee looking for specifics on how the tech giant safeguards privacy. (They sent a similar letter to the CEO of Google parent company Alphabet to learn how Android protects its users’ privacy.)

In the statement, Apple said that the customer is not Apple’s product, and its “business model does not depend on collecting vast amounts of personally identifiable information to enrich targeted profiles marketed to advertisers.”

Still not convinced? The followup message Apple “released” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! might do the trick. Watch it below: