Tim Cook, Diana Ross, Hillary Clinton, and others mourn Aretha Franklin’s death

Today a legend has left this world. Aretha Franklin, whose captivating and invigorating voice could melt even the iciest heart, died this morning at her home in Detroit. She was 76.

It’s a huge loss for both the world of music and the world in general. Franklin has been a constant in the American psyche since the 1960s, when she first rose to prominence. She began as a gospel singer in the ’50s and transitioned to more secular soul music. Her songs, driven by her signature joy-filled belt, captivated the nation for decades. Singles like “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “Respect,” and “Think,” have become anthems in their own right.

It’s been only a short amount of time since news of her passing broke, and already there’s been a huge public outpouring of grief. Musicians, actors, writers, politicians have already taken to places like Twitter to mourn her loss. While it’s not surprising, it is moving to see how many lives Franklin touched and how big a loss hers is.

Below are just a few of the people sharing their thoughts and sadness about Franklin:

Ava DuVernay:

“Looking out on the morning rain

I used to feel so uninspired

And when I knew

I had to face another day

Lord, it made me feel so tired

Before the day I met you

Life was so unkind

But you’re the key to

My peace of mind.”

Her voice/swagger was peerless.

Thank you, #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/5gp0OP10Jf — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 16, 2018

Tim Cook:

We mourn the passing of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul. Her voice will keep lifting us, through the music she gave the world. Our thoughts are with her family, her loved ones and fans everywhere. Take her hand, precious Lord, and lead her home. pic.twitter.com/I84HTEVZU1 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 16, 2018

Carole King: