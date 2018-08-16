Tim Cook, Diana Ross, Michelle Obama, and others mourn Aretha Franklin’s death

Today a legend has left this world. Aretha Franklin, whose captivating and invigorating voice could melt even the iciest heart, died this morning at her home in Detroit. She was 76.
It’s a huge loss for both the world of music and the world in general. Franklin has been a constant in the American psyche since the 1960s, when she first rose to prominence. She began as a gospel singer in the ’50s and transitioned to more secular soul music. Her songs, driven by her signature joy-filled belt, captivated the nation for decades. Singles like “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “Respect,” and “Think,” have become anthems in their own right.
It’s been only a short amount of time since news of her passing broke, and already there’s been a huge public outpouring of grief. Musicians, actors, writers, politicians have already taken to places like Twitter to mourn her loss. While it’s not surprising, it is moving to see how many lives Franklin touched and how big a loss hers is.
Below are just a few of the people sharing their thoughts and sadness about Franklin:
Ava DuVernay:
“Looking out on the morning rain
I used to feel so uninspired
And when I knew
I had to face another day
Lord, it made me feel so tired
Before the day I met you
Life was so unkind
But you’re the key to
My peace of mind.”
Her voice/swagger was peerless.
Thank you, #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/5gp0OP10Jf
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 16, 2018
Tim Cook:
We mourn the passing of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul. Her voice will keep lifting us, through the music she gave the world. Our thoughts are with her family, her loved ones and fans everywhere. Take her hand, precious Lord, and lead her home. pic.twitter.com/I84HTEVZU1
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 16, 2018
Carole King:
What a life. What a legacy!
So much love, respect and gratitude.
R.I.P. @ArethaFranklin https://t.co/400K1U5IHI
— Carole King (@Carole_King) August 16, 2018
Chance The Rapper:
The moment I wake up, before I put on my make up, I say a little prayer for you
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) August 16, 2018
Diana Ross:
I’m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin.
— Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) August 16, 2018
Hillary Clinton:
Mourning the loss today of @ArethaFranklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 16, 2018
Lin-Manuel Miranda:
Lucky enough to have seen Aretha live exactly once, and this was it.
Thank you for the music, we will be listening to you forever https://t.co/aMHIBFaTAs
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 16, 2018
LeVar Burton:
Aretha Franklin… the Queen is gone. Long live the Queen!
— LeVar Burton (@levarburton) August 16, 2018
Sally Field:
She made me dance & sing. She gave me soul I didn’t know I had. She will never not be in my life. Thank you. Rest in Peace brilliant Aretha
— Sally Field (@sally_field) August 16, 2018
Bette Midler:
The greatest voice in American popular music has been stilled. Our beloved #ArethaFranklin has gone. For me, she was a musical lighthouse, guiding and inspiring with every note. I loved her so and love her still. Goodbye, Queen of Soul.
— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 16, 2018
Michelle Obama:
Watching Aretha Franklin perform at the White House, and on so many other occasions, made time stand still. @BarackObama and I are holding Aretha’s family in our hearts right now. She will forever be our Queen of Soul. pic.twitter.com/NhHsbKijpl
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 16, 2018
Dan Rather:
The wondrous chorus of America at its best has lost a powerful voice. Aretha Franklin shook the heavens and our own complacency with her spirit and by tackling life with power and purpose. #Respect
— Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 16, 2018
Stephen King:
R-E-S-P-E-C-T
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 16, 2018
Lena Waithe:
The world won’t be the same without you in it.
You will always have our utmost respect. #RipArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/0DMI3PZfjI
— Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) August 16, 2018
Eric Holder:
Thank you Aretha. Aretha Franklin Sings “America, The Beautiful” for Eric Holder’s Farewell https://t.co/xUFD3MYN3m via @YouTube
— Eric Holder (@EricHolder) August 16, 2018
Al Sharpton:
Deeply saddened by the passing of a beloved friend and queen/warrior Aretha Franklin. Her contributions are legendary both personally and societally. We hope you take a pause today to remember the life of a beautiful soul. pic.twitter.com/ce4ht2g0ha
— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) August 16, 2018
Shonda Rhimes:
Remember when she stepped in last minute for Pavarotti at the Grammys and just shook us all to our core and made us question the universe by singing Nessun Dorma? #RipArethaFranklin https://t.co/Fg5tbxpl9R
— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) August 16, 2018
Valerie Jarrett:
Aretha Franklin was an incredible gift to the world. Her magical music and spirit will stay with us always, as well as with generations to come.
— Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) August 16, 2018
The list goes on… and could go on forever. RIP Aretha Franklin.