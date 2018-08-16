The “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin has died

Legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin has died at 76, according to the Associated Press.

Franklin’s publicist confirmed her cause of death was due to advanced pancreatic cancer.

News of Franklin’s declining health made its rounds earlier this week when multiple outlets reported she was gravely ill. Her nephew, Tim Franklin, initially denied the rumors, saying she was “alert [and] laughing.” Over the past few years, Franklin was forced to cancel several shows due to health reasons. She announced last year that she would be retiring to spend more time with her family.