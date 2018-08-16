13 Asian-American projects set to follow “Crazy Rich Asians”

Earlier this summer, Sandra Oh shocked a lot of people by earning an Emmy nod for her role in the BBC America series, Killing Eve. The surprise was not due to the honor being undeserved–Oh was rightly regarded as fantastic in her role. What was shocking was that the achievement made Oh the first woman of Asian descent to even land in contention for a lead actress win. How was that possible?

For all the talk of representation and #OscarsSoWhite in recent years, actual change has been slow. In 2017, 4.8% percent of characters in the year’s top-grossing 100 films were of Asian descent. While the current climate suggests that a studio couldn’t pull off another Scarlett Johansson-Ghost In the Shell whitewashing without a backlash halting it–and that it would be financially unwise to do so–it’s still a tough time for Asian-American actors who want to be cast in more than token roles. Perhaps that will all change with the release of Crazy Rich Asians.

The film, which opened on Wednesday to a fabulous $5M first day and a thousand think pieces, is unofficially considered a litmus test for whether audiences will come out for a film created across-the-board by Asian-Americans, and with a culturally reflective storyline. That’s a lot of pressure to put on one movie, but with a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score, Crazy Rich Asians is shouldering the burden well. Whether or not the film truly does open the door for more meaningful representation in Hollywood, there are already at least 13 major Asian-American centered projects on the way. Have a look at the selection, which amounts to a promising start, below.