4 ways to secretly teach your boss to become more emotionally intelligent

Bad bosses come in all shapes and sizes. There are the ones that are downright bullies, not caring if they lose their temper, talk down to, and hurt the feelings of those that report to them. Then there are the egotists that believe they are smarter than everyone else and have no need to listen to or take feedback from those they are supposed to serve. In between are the micromanagers, the ones that are unaware, unable to make decisions, or the bosses who take credit for the work of others.

Chances are that we have had one of these bosses in our working lives. The question is, “What do we do about it?” If we have compelling reasons to stick around and believe there is a possibility that we can help our boss make some needed changes, there are actions we can take that may help.

Related: Emotional intelligence is the real secret to getting promoted faster

Here are five things you can do to secretly help your boss become more emotionally intelligent:

1. Try not to take it personally

Unless he or she is a total jerk or psychopath, chances are your boss is not deliberately setting out to make your life miserable. You are just part of the circumstances that your boss feels they are in, and part of what they see as the solution. Try to have empathy and imagine what pressures they may be facing from their superiors, or other factors in their lives that may be making life difficult for them. Giving them the benefit of the doubt will help keep you from getting caught up in negative feelings and draining your energy that could be used more productively.

2. Find out what they care about

People have the greatest motivation to change if they see a direct benefit to something they desire and are working toward achieving. What keeps them up at night or stresses them out the most? If you can find this out and offer to help, it will build rapport and a relationship. Your only hope of influencing your boss will be to get yourself in a place where they trust you and see value in what you are offering. Find out what their greatest pressure points are, and ask if there is anything you can do to help. Asking them what they would like more of and/or less of in the workplace is a great starting place.

Related: Six emotionally intelligent habits to make work less lonely