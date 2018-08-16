Amazon is looking to acquire a brick-and-mortar movie theater chain

The company is currently in the running to acquire Landmark Theatres, reports Bloomberg . The chain focuses on indie and foreign films and was founded in 1974. Currently, Landmark has 50 theaters with about 250 screens in total in 27 different markets including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and San Francisco.

If Amazon does acquire Landmark, it would be the second time the online retail giant has snapped up a brick-and-mortar company, the first being Whole Foods last year. But what could Amazon want with a physical movie theater chain? It’s possible that Amazon could use the chain to premiere some of its Amazon Originals movies and TV shows in a traditional cinema setting before they launch on its Amazon Prime video service. The movie theater chain could also be used as another incentive for Amazon Prime customers–offering them discounted tickets and concessions to see movies at Landmark.