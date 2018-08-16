Amazon is considering launching an insurance comparison website in the U.K.

That’s according to a report from Reuters. The news agency says Amazon is currently “sounding out” several European insurance firms to see if they would be willing to contribute their products to a new insurance comparison website. Though the sources did not specify what types of insurance Amazon’s site would compare, Reuters notes that home and auto insurance are popular sellers on existing U.K. insurance comparison websites. But while Amazon is said to be having several discussions with insurers, another source stated that there were no imminent plans for the insurance comparison website’s launch.