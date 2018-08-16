Former Tesla employee alleges flawed batteries are being used

Martin Tripp, a former Tesla employee who is currently being sued by the company for theft of proprietary information has posted a series of tweets alleging wrongdoing related to Tesla’s batteries. First, Tripp says that damaged battery modules were reworked and then used in Model 3 cars.

Are any of these VIN's YOUR car? If so, you have a module(s) that IS punctured/dented/damaged. #TSLA #TSLAQ @elonmusk (Subsidy Fraud-Boy) pic.twitter.com/pOZWDeeXcO

Tripp then tweeted lists of Tesla vehicle identification numbers in which he alleges have punctured, dented, or damaged batteries in them.

Here's what many of your M3 modules look like before and after, because they are generally reworked! Aren't they beautiful? pic.twitter.com/QyoM0K2ozf

Finally, Tripp tweeted pictures of trailers he says Tesla uses to store scrap and waste products instead of storing them in climate-controlled warehouses as Tesla says it does.

Hmmm.. #TSLA commented several times that all their scrap/waste is being stored in climate controlled warehouses…could this be true?! Let these pics speak for themselves: HUNDREDS of trailers at the new parking lot at GF1… pic.twitter.com/4Agz80j5Ow — Martin Tripp (@trippedover) August 15, 2018

After Tripps’s tweets, a Tesla spokesperson told Engadget:

“As we’ve said before, these claims are false and Mr. Tripp does not even have personal knowledge about the safety claims that he is making. No punctured cells have ever been used in any Model 3 vehicles in any way, and all VINs that have been identified have safe batteries. Notably, there have been zero battery safety issues in any Model 3.”

Telsa is currently suing Tripp because they allege he created software to hack the company’s manufacturing OS and sent large amounts of proprietary Tesla data to people outside the company.