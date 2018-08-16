advertisement
Former Tesla employee alleges flawed batteries are being used

[Photo: Flickr user Jakob Härter]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Martin Tripp, a former Tesla employee who is currently being sued by the company for theft of proprietary information has posted a series of tweets alleging wrongdoing related to Tesla’s batteries. First, Tripp says that damaged battery modules were reworked and then used in Model 3 cars.

Tripp then tweeted lists of Tesla vehicle identification numbers in which he alleges have punctured, dented, or damaged batteries in them.

Finally, Tripp tweeted pictures of trailers he says Tesla uses to store scrap and waste products instead of storing them in climate-controlled warehouses as Tesla says it does.

After Tripps’s tweets, a Tesla spokesperson told Engadget:

“As we’ve said before, these claims are false and Mr. Tripp does not even have personal knowledge about the safety claims that he is making. No punctured cells have ever been used in any Model 3 vehicles in any way, and all VINs that have been identified have safe batteries. Notably, there have been zero battery safety issues in any Model 3.”

Telsa is currently suing Tripp because they allege he created software to hack the company’s manufacturing OS and sent large amounts of proprietary Tesla data to people outside the company.

