A first look at the powerful final phase of the Flight 93 memorial

The first thing you notice is the wind. It accompanies a quiet chorus of chirping birds, rustling leaves from surrounding trees, and the whoosh of muted traffic on a nearby highway. It makes for a deceptive tranquility, belying the horror of United Airlines Flight 93, which crashed near Shanksville in rural southwestern Pennsylvania field after passengers and crew thwarted hijackers’ attempts to hit the U.S. Capitol on September 11, 2001.

Since then, the Flight 93 National Memorial has slowly taken shape over an elongated 2,200-acre expanse in Shanksville, leading from Rt. 30 to the crash site, and funded by $46 million from 112,000 private donors. It’s composed of a landscaped honeybee garden, a Memorial Plaza, a Wall of Names, a visitors and learning center, and a sandstone boulder marking the point of impact. The park’s final and most majestic phase is unveiling September 9 (you can watch it live here) that ties this chapter of the 9/11 tragedy to the area’s ever-present wind.

The Tower of Voices is a 93-foot-tall musical instrument of 40 chimes representing the 40 passengers and crew members lost on the flight, many whose last contact came through phone calls to loved ones. It stands atop a 10-foot-tall mound and will eventually be encircled by white pine trees. More than a monument, it’s an entire landscape, sculpted with sound.

“We wanted to create a landmark that could be seen from the highway, that combines what happened on 9/11 with the natural beauty of the site,” says Stephen Clark, superintendent of the National Park Service’s Western Pennsylvania Parks. “It will serve as a welcoming beacon to visitors, to experience the harmonies of the individuals, and put them in the right frame of mind about honor and courage. From there, they will move onto display objects, cell-phone recordings, stories recounting their efforts to overpower their hijackers, and get to know the 40 as people.”

The tower also represents an unprecedented engineering and design feat, one that combined physics, hacking, and a touch of madness. It required a design team of wildly varying skills, including a musician and tuning theorist; chimes artist; sailors; machinists and fabricators; acoustical, structural, aerospace, and wind engineers; and simulation experts to craft digital chime mock-ups for 3D recordings, figure out tower shapes through computational fluid dynamic models, and run wind tunnel tests of acoustic conditions in different wind directions and velocities.

“The tower was one of the original features of the design, but it wasn’t a foregone conclusion that it could happen,” says Paul Murdoch, of Los Angeles-based Paul Murdoch Architects. His firm has helmed the entire park design since winning a 2005 competition that garnered 1,100 international entries. “It was too unprecedented, and required a certain evolution of confidence and institutional capability to make it possible. It’s the largest and most complex in terms of design and emotion. We’re still trying to figure the last things with the chime assembly. Had we started with the tower, I don’t know if we could have done it.”

The challenge of the chimes

Structure. Early on, Murdoch and his team nixed a number of simpler designs. They didn’t have the right sound. Funneling wind through tubes would sound too eerie and, “we didn’t want the clanking sound of striking metal. Besides the damage, it wasn’t what we wanted symbolically,” he says. “We wanted a resonance emanating from a tower.” The solution was to create vibrations from bending 5- to 10-foot-long aluminum tubes, all with 8-inch diameters and half-inch-thick walls. The ringing mechanism involves quarter-inch-thick aluminum plate sails attached to 15- to 25-pound stainless steel chime strikers inside the tubes. Wind rushes against the sails, which move the strikers with enough force to temporarily bend the tubes, creating a rounded pitch reverberating with over- and undertones.