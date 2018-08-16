advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Mike Huckabee live tweeted his American Airlines flight and left his heart in LA

Mike Huckabee live tweeted his American Airlines flight and left his heart in LA
[Photos: Flickr user Gage Skidmore; Flickr user Tomás Del Coro]
By Melissa Locker2 minute Read

Mike Huckabee, former governor of Arkansas, erstwhile Republican presidential candidate, current talk show host, and amateur joke-teller, was stuck on an American Airlines flight at Nashville International Airport on Thursday morning.

advertisement

Tweeting from the plane, Huckabee noted that his red-eye flight from Los Angeles had been “quarantined” after passengers were told “someone on board is sick.” Forgetting to be charitable toward the ailing person, Huckabee began making jokes, blaming the inconvenience on current events. “It’s the Russians!” Huckabee tweeted. “I just know it.”

(Of course, this wasn’t the first time that Huckabee blamed an unpleasant situation on “Russian meddling,” making light of a foreign government interfering with the 2016 U.S. presidential election.)

When medical personnel arrived, sirens blaring, Huckabee “joked”: “Hope it’s not because I got that straw in CA!” in a bid to never miss an opportunity to jab at environmental groups working to stop plastic straws from polluting the ocean.

Two and a half hours later, the governor seemed to realize that mocking someone in the middle of a medical emergency wasn’t a great look. He returned to Twitter to add that he “seriously” hoped “the lady is okay.” Good save, governor.

As for what actually happened, The Tennessean reports that the plane was held after a passenger mentioned feeling ill, but had been “medically cleared by a physician prior to the flight,” despite leaving a doctor’s note at home. Passengers were alarmed by the news and “became worried of exposure.” The flight was held until the doctor could confirm the passenger was no longer contagious.

No word on whether Huckabee has a note from his doctor for lack of heart.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life