Hallelujah! You can now replace lost socks for free

It’s one of the great mysteries of the universe. What happens to socks when they get lost in the washer and dryer? Is there some sort of black hole that sucks them in? And also, how much money do we collectively spend on pairs of socks that we can no longer wear because one of them is missing?

Bombas, the socially conscious sock brand, doesn’t have all the answers to these questions. But it does have a solution. The company has just launched a program called the “Laundry Back Guarantee” that allows customers to order socks that have been lost in the laundry and receive a replacement pair for free.

The policy comes with some constraints: Customers are limited to one redemption, the lost sock must be reported within a year of purchase, and this offer is only valid between now and November 15. It’s possible Bombas is just testing this approach out to see if it is workable.

But it’s a smart move. I have quite a graveyard of socks that have lost their partners. Why don’t I just throw them away? I guess I always hope the other sock will just magically reappear somehow. But the pile makes me sad. And a policy like this is likely to encourage more customer satisfaction, since the sense of loss over that missing sock will be swiftly replaced by the happiness of receiving a beautiful new pair in the mail.