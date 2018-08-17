What CEOs are doing to increase gender diversity in leadership

But the reality is still pretty bleak when it comes to gender parity in the workplace–particularly in C-suite positions. Women still hold just 20% of C-suite roles, according to a 2017 study conducted by LeanIn.org and McKinsey.

As the survey pointed out–gender diversity remains an issue in every aspect of the corporate pipeline, and for companies to move the needle, any mandate needs to come from the top. Marlene Gordon–VP general counsel at Bacardi North America–told Claudia Chan in a previous Fast Company article, “Without demonstrated, full-on active commitment by senior leaders in their organization, women in leadership will remain a much-talked-about goal.”

I reached out to several CEOs to get their insights on what they’re doing to increase (and retain) diverse players at the executive level. Here’s what they told me.

1. Stay away from homogenous interview panels

A diverse candidate pool might not get you anywhere if you don’t pay attention to the diversity of your hiring panel. When you have both genders present in the interview process, you get a more balanced perspective on potential candidates and companies can make hiring decisions based on a more diverse set of feedback. Also, let’s not forget that interviewing is a two-way street. A homogenous hiring panel can give the impression that diversity isn’t a priority, and this might discourage some great candidates from pursuing the opportunity further.

John Lowe, CEO of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, explained that to preserve the gender parity that was a founding element of their company, they make it a priority that their interviewing team comprises men and women. With this approach, they’ve been able to maintain a near break-even level of gender diversity with their C-suite in recent years. Today, their leadership team is made up of 57% women and 43% men.

Lowe said, “When you start from the right base of employees, the gender parity issue doesn’t arise. Jeni’s was started by a strong, smart woman. She did all of the hiring and made decisions based on the company culture she wanted to create. In the early days, Jeni used to have her core team members over to her small apartment for pasta dinner on Sunday nights. It was Jeni’s way of building community within the company. That led to good things. As the rest of us have come along to support her, we have had the benefit of not having to fix a broken system.”