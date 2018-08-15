The best airline loyalty programs–ranked!

J.D. Power tallied up 3,025 responses from rewards program members, and people really like JetBlue. Its program has a fiercely loyal traveler base, thanks to its easy-to-earn miles that result in flights with plenty of legroom, free snacks, and free Wi-Fi. Once they earn Mosaic status, members enjoy even more perks like waived fees, free booze on board, and two free checked bags. People like JetBlue so much that its score rose slightly from last year where it also topped the list.

Here’s the full list:

JetBlue True Blue (812 points)

Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards (798 points)

Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan (791 points)

Delta Air Lines SkyMiles (786 points)

American Airlines AAdvantage (749 points)

United Airlines MileagePlus (747 points)

There were a few other interesting factoids to come out of the survey. For example, roughly half of airline loyalty program members do not know how to either earn points/miles or redeem the points/miles they managed to earn. Unfortunately, the onus will most likely remain with the customers to unlock the secrets of frequent-flier miles as airlines are unlikely to help customers figure out their often complex systems. Why would they give away seats if they don’t have to?

In short, add frequent-flier tutorials to your to-do list the next time you’re visiting your parents or grandparents.