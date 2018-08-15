It appears as though Pearl Jam might not be fans of Donald Trump

Who: Pearl Jam.

Why we care: Usually, the only time dead presidents make a cameo on concert posters is when those posters are graced with the image of dollar bills. Not so with the latest from Pearl Jam. When the venerable band staged a concert to benefit Democratic Senator Jon Tester on Monday, they promoted the show with an especially inflammatory image. Created by bassist Jeff Ament and artist Bobby Draws Skullz, the poster depicts the White House, along with other classic D.C. landmarks, ravaged by flames. Furthermore, a close read reveals a man who may be intended to represent President Donald J. Trump dead, on the ground, being worked over by a vulture-like bald eagle. If you can even believe it, this is not the first time the band has spoken out against this president. Stand back, Jim Carrey, there’s a new artistic polemicist in town.

Have a look below at the image Fox News has deemed outrage-sparking.