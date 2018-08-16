Designers are hilariously mocking Trump’s Space Force logos

Last week, Donald Trump’s reelection campaign shared a selection of terrible logos for Space Force (or Space Farce, as I call it), the new arm of the military that the president invented to fire up his supporters and, of course, sell merch. In the time since, many designers and Twitter users have proposed their own Space Force logos mocking the original designs–and they’re fun. Let’s review.

The award for thoroughness goes to illustrator Dean Packis, who managed to rework each of Trump’s logos as a different problematic aspect of the current administration. KKK spaceship and Russian Death Star? Check. Galatic Rifle Association? Check. There’s even something for Ivanka and Jared . . . Though that “something” remains TBD, as it does here on Earth.

Just made these logos for the new departments in Trump's #spaceforce Go Space Force! pic.twitter.com/vgYNv0lKmW — Dean Packis (@DeanPackis) August 10, 2018

Twitter user Charles Bingham had a similarly poignant take on the original logos, reminding people of even more Earthly issues that the United States face right now, like raging fires in California, poisonous water in Flint, underinvestment in education, crumbling infrastructure, and pathetic healthcare.

Forget those whack-ass Space Force logos. pic.twitter.com/PZ0iGW3LBh — Charles Bingham (@charlie_epsilon) August 13, 2018

Illustrator Vicky Leta offered a proposal similarly underlining the cost of a Space Force verse that of healthcare: