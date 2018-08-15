The Acceptable Ads Committee–the organization started by the parent company of Adblock Plus to determine which ads could be whitelisted–has released a new list of mobile ads it considers acceptable. The organization wrote a blog post two weeks ago, largely unnoticed until today, that detailed the criteria.

Here’s a rundown of what it’s deemed worthy of whitelisting:

For static ads : Both 6×1 banners and 1×1 tiles without animations can be placed anywhere on a mobile site. The former are small, rectangular banners and the latter are larger square ones.

: Both 6×1 banners and 1×1 tiles without animations can be placed anywhere on a mobile site. The former are small, rectangular banners and the latter are larger square ones. For sticky ads : Small ads that are 6×1 or smaller are allowed at the bottom of the screen–meaning any small banner can remain stuck to the bottom of the device. Any other formats, the post says, are “not allowed to stick.” These sticky ads are not allowed to take up more than 15% of the screen height, and must have an “easily-identifiable closing mechanism.”

: Small ads that are 6×1 or smaller are allowed at the bottom of the screen–meaning any small banner can remain stuck to the bottom of the device. Any other formats, the post says, are “not allowed to stick.” These sticky ads are not allowed to take up more than 15% of the screen height, and must have an “easily-identifiable closing mechanism.” For large ads : They can only be placed under the entire content. These are usually the big-tiled ones that feature content link-outs to other websites. The AAC adds that no ad can be taller than 100% of the screen height.

: They can only be placed under the entire content. These are usually the big-tiled ones that feature content link-outs to other websites. The AAC adds that no ad can be taller than 100% of the screen height. Ads that are on the “scrollable portion of the website,” that are either inside the main content or before it, cannot take up more than 50% of the page’s view.

For the most part, these seem like pretty reasonable mobile ad standards. The organization has been deliberating over these criteria for a while. Now they’ve finally been decided. The post says that the next step is Adblock Plus beginning to incorporate these standards into its whitelist.

You can read the full post here.