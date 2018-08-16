Why making a strong decision is the first step to overcoming fear

Think back to a time when you had to make a tough decision –and you really struggled to commit to a particular path. What held you back?

Chances are, it was fear. Decision-making generally involves a level of uncertainty, so we obsess on finding relevant information and examples that can put us more at ease. But far too many of us overlook an important step. Making a conscious decision to decide.

I know it sounds circular–but in my experience, it’s the rock-solid truth. And as you’ll see in this article, taking that step can help you overcome the fear that stops you from making a choice in the first place.

You can’t slide into a good decision

Plenty of people go through their entire lives never really making decisions. Not big ones, anyway. Sure, they may decide what to watch on TV, or which socks to put on that morning. At some point, they choose what to major in at college, and which career path to pursue. But even those larger life choices are, for far too many people, decisions they more or less slide into–because it’s just what seems to come next. Maybe it’s what their parents did, or what an older sibling did, or what the people around them expect them to do.

That method of decision-making is not a great way to master fear, because a good decision should align with your intrinsic motivation. In order to do that, you can’t let external voices dictate your choices–you have to make the conscious effort to decide.

I learned this notion from my dad, and at the time I hated it. My family lived in the mountains of British Columbia until I was 8 years old, when my dad decided it was time to pursue a dream he and my mom had to sail around the world. They bought a boat and sailed us down to Ventura, California, where we lived aboard that boat for the next seven or eight years.

Living on a sailboat in California was something like living in a trailer in Texas. At school, I was “the boat kid.” As far as I was concerned, it was a great life. Then one day, when I was 16, my dad made an announcement. “Everyone around here talks about the trip they’re going to take someday,” he said. “They’re going to sail here, sail there, blah blah blah. I don’t want to be the guy who talks about it his whole life and never does it.”