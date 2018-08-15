Ingredient from Monsanto’s cancer-causing weed killer found in children’s cereals

Last week Monsanto was ordered to pay $289 million to a man by a jury that ruled its Roundup weedkiller caused his cancer. The landmark verdict was a watershed moment for those who have long maintained the company’s products can harm and kill people. But in related and unsettling news, the Environmental Working Group has released independent laboratory test results that found that Roundup’s weed-killing poison, glyphosate, has been found in 43 of 45 cereals tested, including those we feed our children.

Of the 43 cereals that tested positive for glyphosate, 31 of those had a glyphosate level greater than 160 parts per billion–the threshold the EWC deems harmful to humans. Cereals found to be above the threshold in the independent laboratory tests include Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds; Nature Valley Granola Protein Oats ‘n Honey; Quaker Dinosaur Eggs, Brown Sugar, Instant Oatmeal; Cheerios Toasted Whole Grain Oat Cereal; and Lucky Charms; among others.

The EWC is urging consumers to contact the EPA to request that they restrict pre-harvest applications of glyphosate. To see the full list of cereals tested in the EWC’s independent laboratory tests, click here.