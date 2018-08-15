The Apple car will launch between 2023 and 2025

We expect that Apple Car, which will likely be launched in 2023–2025, will be the next star product. The reasons for this are as follows: (1) Potentially huge replacement demands are emerging in the auto sector because it is being redefined by new technologies. The case is the same as the smartphone sector 10 years ago; (2) Apple’s leading technology advantages (e.g. AR) would redefine cars and differentiate Apple Car from peers’ products; (3) Apple’s service will grow significantly by entering the huge car finance market via Apple Car, and (4) Apple can do a better integration of hardware, software, and service than current competitors in the consumer electronics sector and potential competitors in the auto sector.

This of course isn’t the first we’ve heard of an Apple car. Matter of fact, Apple has been known to be working on its car project, dubbed Project Titan, since at least 2014. However, over the past few years rumors have alleged Apple had greatly scaled back the project. If Kou is correct, Apple has once again changed gears, and in five to seven short years we may be seeing lots of Apple logos on the road.