  • 6:10 am

Twitter finally suspends Alex Jones–but only for one week

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Twitter has finally followed other giants like Facebook and Apple by pulling the conspiracy theorist from its platform–but only for a week. News of the suspension of Alex Jones’s personal Twitter handle was first shared by one of Jones’s Infowars colleagues on Twitter and later confirmed by Twitter itself, reports CNN. A Twitter spokesperson said the reason they suspended Jones’s account now was because of a video he published to Twitter on Tuesday in which Jones said, “Now is time to act on the enemy before they do a false flag.”

Of course, many will wonder why Jones is only getting a seven-day suspension and not being removed from the platform entirely. And then there is another thing Twitter needs to answer. Why is (Twitter-owned) Periscope’s home page featuring Alex Jones’s video feed with the hashtag #News on the day Twitter suspended him?

