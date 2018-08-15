Twitter finally suspends Alex Jones–but only for one week

Twitter has finally followed other giants like Facebook and Apple by pulling the conspiracy theorist from its platform–but only for a week. News of the suspension of Alex Jones’s personal Twitter handle was first shared by one of Jones’s Infowars colleagues on Twitter and later confirmed by Twitter itself, reports CNN. A Twitter spokesperson said the reason they suspended Jones’s account now was because of a video he published to Twitter on Tuesday in which Jones said, “Now is time to act on the enemy before they do a false flag.”
Of course, many will wonder why Jones is only getting a seven-day suspension and not being removed from the platform entirely. And then there is another thing Twitter needs to answer. Why is (Twitter-owned) Periscope’s home page featuring Alex Jones’s video feed with the hashtag #News on the day Twitter suspended him?
The Periscope homepage is currently featuring Alex Jones' video feed with the hashtag #News pic.twitter.com/4sEgW7FYTW
— Ryan Mac (@RMac18) August 15, 2018