Twitter finally suspends Alex Jones–but only for one week

Twitter has finally followed other giants like Facebook and Apple by pulling the conspiracy theorist from its platform–but only for a week. News of the suspension of Alex Jones’s personal Twitter handle was first shared by one of Jones’s Infowars colleagues on Twitter and later confirmed by Twitter itself, reports CNN. A Twitter spokesperson said the reason they suspended Jones’s account now was because of a video he published to Twitter on Tuesday in which Jones said, “Now is time to act on the enemy before they do a false flag.”