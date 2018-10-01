106 new movies, TV shows, albums, and books you must check out this month

It’s October, and we all know what that means: If you haven’t said the word “spooktacular” yet, it’s only a matter of time. It feels like it’s been particularly Halloween-y for a while at the box office, though, with The Nun scaring the bejesus out of millions of viewers worldwide, and Hereditary creating a polarized sensation over the summer. This month, Hollywood is doubling down on its horror offerings, with a Haunting of Hill House series on Netflix and films like Suspiria, Goosebumps 2, and a remake of the granddaddy of all seasonal slasher flicks, Halloween.