advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

106 new movies, TV shows, albums, and books you must check out this month

Your creative calendar is here. Get ready to go to the moon with First Man, welcome back our old friends Flight of the Conchords, and begin the final season of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

106 new movies, TV shows, albums, and books you must check out this month
By Joe Berkowitz4 minute Read

It’s October, and we all know what that means: If you haven’t said the word “spooktacular” yet, it’s only a matter of time. It feels like it’s been particularly Halloween-y for a while at the box office, though, with The Nun scaring the bejesus out of millions of viewers worldwide, and Hereditary creating a polarized sensation over the summer. This month, Hollywood is doubling down on its horror offerings, with a Haunting of Hill House series on Netflix and films like Suspiria, Goosebumps 2, and a remake of the granddaddy of all seasonal slasher flicks, Halloween.

advertisement

However, for anyone not seeking out scares during this candy-clotted swath of autumn, there are plenty of other emotions to embrace in entertainment. To help you separate the worthwhile from the time-wasters, Fast Company has prepared a ghoulish guide to the most promising movies, shows, albums, and books coming your way this Shocktober. (Actual ghoulishness may vary.) All treats, no tricks, and far fewer Halloween-related puns than this intro would suggest.

Movies

Movies at home

Music

TV

Books

  • Always Look on the Bright Side of Life: A Sortabiography by Eric Idle, October 2
  • The New Yorker Encyclopedia of Cartoons: A Semi-serious A-to-Z Archive edited by Bob Mankoff, October 2
  • Taking the Arrow Out of the Heart by Alice Walker, October 2
  • All You Can Ever Know by Nicole Chung, October 2
  • Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women’s Anger by Rebecca Traister, October 2
  • Killing Commendatore by Haruki Murakami, October 9
  • Melmoth by Sarah Perry, October 16
  • Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents by Pete Souza, October 16
  • Red Birds by Mohammed Hanif, October 18
  • Of Love & War by Lynsey Addario, October 23
  • Nine Pints by Rose George, October 23
  • Joseph Koudelka: Returning by Joseph Koudelka, October 23
  • I Might Regret This: Essays, Drawings, Vulnerabilities, and Other Stuff by Abbi Jacobson, October 30
  • I Am Dynamite! by Sue Prideaux, October 30

[Photo Illustration: Samir Abady; Bad Times at the El Royale: Kimberley French/Twentieth Century Fox; A Star Is Born: Neal Preston/Warner Bros. Entertainment; Venom: courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment; Can You Ever Forgive Me?: Mary Cybulski/Twentieth Century Fox; First Man: Daniel McFadden/Universal Pictures; Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween: Daniel McFadden/Sony Pictures Entertainment; Halloween: Andrew Eccles/Universal Pictures; The Hate U Give: courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox; What They Had: courtesy of Bleecker Street; The Kindergarten Teacher: courtesy of Netflix; Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Diyah Pera/Netflix; The Neighborhood: Bill Inoshita/CBS; Happy Together: Cliff Lipson/CBS; Light as a Feather: Rachael Thompson/Hulu; The Rookie: Tony Rivetti/ABC; Camping: Anne Marie Fox/HBO; Johnny English Strikes Again: courtesy of Universal Pictures; Beautiful Boy: Francois Duhamel/Amazon Studios; The Ramonoffs: Christopher Raphael/Amazon Studios; Big Mouth: courtesy of Netflix]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life