106 new movies, TV shows, albums, and books you must check out this month

It’s October, and we all know what that means: If you haven’t said the word “spooktacular” yet, it’s only a matter of time. It feels like it’s been particularly Halloween-y for a while at the box office, though, with The Nun scaring the bejesus out of millions of viewers worldwide, and Hereditary creating a polarized sensation over the summer. This month, Hollywood is doubling down on its horror offerings, with a Haunting of Hill House series on Netflix and films like Suspiria, Goosebumps 2, and a remake of the granddaddy of all seasonal slasher flicks, Halloween.
However, for anyone not seeking out scares during this candy-clotted swath of autumn, there are plenty of other emotions to embrace in entertainment. To help you separate the worthwhile from the time-wasters, Fast Company has prepared a ghoulish guide to the most promising movies, shows, albums, and books coming your way this Shocktober. (Actual ghoulishness may vary.) All treats, no tricks, and far fewer Halloween-related puns than this intro would suggest.
Movies
- Bad Times at the El Royale, October 5
- A Star Is Born, October 5
- Venom, October 5
- The Happy Prince, October 5
- Shine, October 5
- Studio 54, October 5
- First Man, October 12
- The Oath, October 12
- Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, October 12
- After Everything, October 12
- Beautiful Boy, October 12
- Halloween, October 19
- Can You Ever Forgive Me?, October 19
- The Hate U Give, October 19
- The Lost Village, October 19
- Serenity, October 19
- Mid90s, October 19
- Galveston, October 19
- What They Had, October 19
- Wildlife, October 19
- Johnny English Strikes Again, October 26
- Overlord, October 26
- Suspiria, October 26
- Viper Club, October 26
Movies at home
- Private Life, October 5 on Netflix
- A Crooked Somebody, October 5
- The Kindergarten Teacher, October 12 on Netflix
- 22 July, October 12 on Netflix
- The Sentence, October 15 on HBO
- An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn, October 19
- My Dinner with Herve, October 20 on HBO
- Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram, October 22 on HBO
- Adam Sandler – 100% Fresh, on Netflix October 23
- Shirkers, October 26 on Netflix
Music
- Cat Power – Wanderer, October 5
- Coheed and Cambria – The Unheavenly Creatures, October 5
- Cursive – Vitriola, October 5
- Echo & the Bunnymen – The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon, October 5
- Fucked Up – Dose Your Dreams, October 5
- Ghostface Killah – The Lost Tapes, October 5
- High on Fire – Electric Messiah, October 5
- KT Tunstall – Wax, October 5
- Kristin Hersh – Possible Dust Clouds, October 5
- Phosphorescent – C’est La Vie, October 5
- Atmosphere – Mi Vida Local, October 5
- Tokyo Police Club – TPC, October 5
- Twenty One Pilots – Trench, October 5
- Elvis Costello & The Impostors – Look Now, October 12
- Kurt Vile – Bottle It In, October 12
- The Watson Twins – DUO, October 12
- The Dodos – Certainty Waves, October 12
- Tom Morello – The Atlas Underground, October 12
- Cloud Nothings – Last Building Burning, October 19
- Peter Bjorn and John – Darker Days, October 19
- Lil Yachty – Nuthin’ 2 Prove, October 19
- Neneh Cherry – Broken Politics, October 19
- Yoko Ono – Warzone, October 19
- Boy George And Culture Club – Life, October 26
- Dean Wareham Vs. Cheval Sombre – A Sentimental Education, October 26
- Homeboy Sandman & Edan – Humble Pi, October 26
- Saves the Day – 9, October 26
- Robyn – Honey, October 26
TV
- Happy Together, October 1 on CBS
- The Neighborhood, October 1 on CBS
- I Feel Bad, October 4 on NBC
- Fresh Off the Boat, October 5 on ABC
- Into the Dark, October 5 on Hulu
- Big Mouth, October 5 on Netflix
- Flight of the Conchords: Live at the London Apollo, October 6 on HBO
- Star Wars: Resistance, October 7 on Disney
- Doctor Who, October 7 on BBC America
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, October 12 on CW
- The Haunting of Hill House, October 12 on Netflix
- Light as a Feather, October 12 on Hulu
- The Romanoffs, October 12 on Amazon
- Titans, October 12 on DC Universe
- The Alec Baldwin Show, October 14 on ABC
- Visionaries: Eli Roth’s History of Horror, October 14 on AMC
- Camping, October 14 on HBO
- Charmed, October 14 on CW
- black-ish, October 16 on ABC
- The Conners, October 16 on ABC
- The Kids Are Alright, October 16 ABC
- The Rookie, October 16 on ABC
- Lore, October 19 on Amazon
- Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, October 19 on Netflix
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, October 22 on The CW
- Legacies, October 25 on The CW
- Deutschland 86, October 25 on Sundance
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, October 26 on Netflix
- Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj, October 28 on Netflix
- Busy Tonight, October 28 on E!
- Tell Me a Story, October 31 on CBS
Books
- Always Look on the Bright Side of Life: A Sortabiography by Eric Idle, October 2
- The New Yorker Encyclopedia of Cartoons: A Semi-serious A-to-Z Archive edited by Bob Mankoff, October 2
- Taking the Arrow Out of the Heart by Alice Walker, October 2
- All You Can Ever Know by Nicole Chung, October 2
-
Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women’s Anger by Rebecca Traister, October 2
- Killing Commendatore by Haruki Murakami, October 9
- Melmoth by Sarah Perry, October 16
- Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents by Pete Souza, October 16
- Red Birds by Mohammed Hanif, October 18
- Of Love & War by Lynsey Addario, October 23
- Nine Pints by Rose George, October 23
- Joseph Koudelka: Returning by Joseph Koudelka, October 23
- I Might Regret This: Essays, Drawings, Vulnerabilities, and Other Stuff by Abbi Jacobson, October 30
- I Am Dynamite! by Sue Prideaux, October 30
