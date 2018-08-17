Android’s Back button is great, but makes gesture navigation worse

It’s been a few months since I started using Android’s take on gesture navigation, having enabled it on my Pixel 2 XL smartphone as a beta feature back in May. Now that the feature is out of beta alongside the rest of Android 9.0 Pie, I’m turning it back off again.

Compared to the iPhone X’s gesture navigation features—such as swiping up from the bottom to get back to the home screen, in lieu of a dedicated button for that purpose— Google’s version is far less intuitive. It doesn’t even free up extra space on the screen. If you have a Google Pixel or another phone running Android Pie, you ought to leave it disabled.

While it’s tempting to blame this on a few bad design choices, the real problem with gesture navigation on Android runs deeper: Too much of Android’s core functionality still revolves around a dedicated Back button. This is arguably Android’s best feature–even if it’s sometimes derided by design snobs–but it also gets in the way of a full swipe-based system, and makes keeping up with the iPhone X much harder.

Android gesture navigation explained

For most of its existence, Android has relied on three buttons—which, these days, are generally on-screen virtual ones—for getting around. The Home button returns you to the home screen, the Recents button lets you switch back to previously used apps, and the Back button mainly takes you back to previous menus within an app.

Gesture navigation (which you can activate on Android Pie phones by visiting Settings > System > Gestures > Swipe up on Home Button) replaces the Recents button with a system of swipe gestures. Swipe up from the bottom of the screen for a menu with recent apps, suggested apps, and the search bar; flick the home button to the right to reload the last app you were using; slide the home button gradually to the right to scroll through a carousel of recently used apps.

Most of these gestures are harder to use than the old system. Scrolling through apps with the home button requires a lot of precision, and it’s too easy to overshoot your target. Swiping upward for the recent apps menu takes more effort than pressing a button for the same purpose, and flicking the home button is no faster than the old method of double-tapping the Recents button.

The bigger problem, though, is that you can never be fully rid of pressing buttons instead of swiping. You still have to tap the Home button to return to the home screen, and more importantly, the Back button is still invaluable inside Android apps. As a result, you still need a thick navigation bar on the bottom of the screen, and now you have to juggle both tapping and swiping to get around. It’s disorienting, and doesn’t even save you any screen space like the iPhone X’s system does.